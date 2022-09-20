Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.035

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) will pay a dividend of $0.035 on the 9th of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Krispy Kreme's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Krispy Kreme isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 71%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing. NasdaqGS:DNUT Historic Dividend September 20th 2022

Krispy Kreme Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Krispy Kreme has only grown its earnings per share at 3.9% per annum over the past five years. With no profits, we don't think Krispy Kreme has much potential to grow the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 9 analysts we track are forecasting for Krispy Kreme for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Krispy Kreme not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

