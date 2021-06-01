Krispy Kreme loss narrows ahead of planned stock market listing

US Markets

Krispy Kreme reported a smaller loss in the first quarter of 2021, as the doughnut chain readies its return to the stock market after five years, according to a filing for an initial public offering (IPO) that was made public on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme last month confidentially filed with U.S. regulators for an IPO.

