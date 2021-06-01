Krispy Kreme loss narrows ahead of planned stock market listing

June 1 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme reported a smaller loss in the first quarter of 2021, as the doughnut chain readies its return to the stock market after five years, according to a filing for an initial public offering (IPO) that was made public on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme last month confidentially filed with U.S. regulators for an IPO.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

