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Krispy Kreme Launches Summer Seasonal Doughnuts, Lemonade Chillers

June 15, 2026 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) on Monday unveiled its Summer Seasonal Collection, featuring new doughnuts and frozen lemonade drinks available for a limited time at participating U.S. locations starting June 16.

The summer lineup includes the new Original Glazed Strawberry Cake Doughnut and Lemon Bar Doughnut, along with returning favorites Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Cannoli Inspired Doughnut.

In addition to its classic Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Chillers, Krispy Kreme is also introducing two limited-time drinks for the summer season: Watermelon Infused Lemonade Chiller and Mango Infused Lemonade Chiller.

The company said the Summer Seasonal Collection will replace its Spring Seasonal Collection, which included HERSHEY'S Double Chocolate, Strawberries and Kreme, Banana Pudding and Original Glazed Blueberry Cake doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme shares closed at $4.31 on Friday, up 2.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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