Krispy Kreme Launches New Pumpkin Spice Collection

(RTTNews) - Donut Company Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Monday announced the launch of Pumpkin Spice Season by releasing a collection of doughnuts that are mixed, stuffed, sprinkled, and topped with pumpkin spice.

For a limited time, participating shops will be offering four different doughnut tastes of pumpkin spice, including, the New Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, where a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut has pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing, topped with a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The new Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut will have a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut, hand-dipped in maple icing and topped with candied pecan pieces.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut is the Original Glazed doughnut offered to the customers. According to the company, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is one of the most anticipated seasonal fan favorites. It is a glazed, pumpkin spice cake doughnut that has a combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.

The company said it will be returning with Pumpkin Spice Latte made fresh-to-order hot, iced, or frozen, and Pumpkin Spice Coffee, served hot or iced. These barista-quality coffees are for a limited release again and are made from a pumpkin spice coffee blend, with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

The Pumpkin Spice Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app and website. Customers can also find a Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

