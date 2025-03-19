Krispy Kreme Launches New Chocomania Collection With HERSHEY's Chocolate

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT), Wednesday announced the launch of a new edition of its popular annual Chocomania Collection, featuring three new doughnuts and a returning fan favorite, all made with HERSHEY'S milk chocolate icing.

The limited-period offer includes HERSHEY'S Chocolate Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut, HERSHEY'S Chocolate Buttercreme Doughnut, HERSHEY'S Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughnut, and HERSHEY'S Classic Chocolate Doughnut.

The Chocomania Collection will be available from March 19 in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

Tuesday, Krispy Kreme's stock closed at $5.72, up 5.73 percent on the Nasdaq.

