Krispy Kreme Launches Mini Doughnuts To Help Fans 'Stay On Track'

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said it is launching a permanent menu item nationwide on Monday, January 6 - Mini Doughnuts.

The company noted that the new doughnuts, a mini version of its four most popular doughnuts, will help fans 'stay on track' with their New Year's resolutions. The new Original Glazed Mini doughnuts has less than 100 calories each.

According to Krispy Kreme, many diet plans include a "cheat day," and the mini doughnuts will help people to stick with their New Year's resolutions, instead of quitting them.

The new doughnuts are mini versions of Krispy Kreme's doughnuts - Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

"Too many people bail on their New Year's resolutions before they are even halfway through January. That's no good Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

To reward fans for sticking with their New Year's resolutions, Krispy Kreme will host "Mini Mondays" every Monday in January, with a mini "happy hour" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans can visit participating Krispy Kreme shops and "cheat sweet" with a free mini doughnut of their choice.

In December, Krispy Kreme gave a dozen of its Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 as part of its annual 'Day of the Dozens' offer. The offer, available on December 12, was a play on the date, 12/12.

Last year's specialty doughnuts included the North Pole-theme 'Reindeer Doughnut' with pretzel antlers, the 'Santa Belly Doughnut,' and the 'Present Doughnut."

Krispy Kreme celebrated its 82nd birthday last July by offering a similar deal of dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with any dozen doughnuts. The doughnut maker also said it will fill the Original Glazed doughnuts with birthday cake batter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.