Krispy Kreme Launches Improved Coffee Line

September 14, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Donut Company Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Thursday announced the launch of more than two dozen hot, frozen and iced coffees that are made with richer roasts and better beans.

Customers get a free doughnut of their choice when they try any all-new coffee beverage between September 14 and 17.

The company is also expanding its permanent beverage menu and is adding oats milks thereby giving more coffee customization options.

The new coffees are available in shop, online or via the company's app.

Krispy Kreme's beverage menu includes Original Glazed Iced Coffee, Frozen Caramel Mocha Latte, Caramel Latte, and Classic Brewed Coffee.

