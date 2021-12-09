Krispy Kreme Is Offering Dozen Doughnuts For Just $1

(RTTNews) - Doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) is bringing back its popular "Day of the Dozens" promotion. On Sunday, December 12, Krispy Kreme is offering guests one dozen doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme's "Day of the Dozens" offer is limited to two per customer at participating shops across the U.S.

"Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme.

The Day of the Dozens promotion will be available on all takeout, drive-thru, or in-person orders at participating locations. Also available at the time will be Krispy Kreme's holiday-themed Let It Snow holiday collection.

Launched in late November, the Let It Snow collection allows fans to "experience the joy of the season with an assist from Santa and some snowy friends" via five new doughnuts - Poppy Penguin Doughnut, Snowman Smile Doughnut, Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut.

"There's nothing like the season's first snow to say the holiday season is here! This year, we're tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection," Skena said about the Let It Snow lineup.

Krispy Kreme's Let It Snow collection is available for a limited time during the holiday season at participating shops across the U.S.

