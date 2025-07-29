Krispy Kreme Introduces All-New Passport To Italy Collection

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT), Tuesday announced a limited period Passport to Italy Collection, offering customers a piece of Italy's vibrant desserts and culture.

Beginning July 29, the collection, featuring Cannoli Inspired doughnut, Limone Delight doughnut, and Tiramisu Inspired doughnut, will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

In the pre-market hours, DNUT is trading at $4.07, down 0.97 percent on the Nasdaq.

