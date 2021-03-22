Krispy Kreme Free Doughnuts For Covid-19 Vaccination Card Holders

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, the home of the Original Glazed Doughnut, is running more than a nine-month promotion to offer a "Free Original Glazed Doughnut" to everyone who has had a COVID-19 jab to protect themselves and others, starting today. No purchase is required to redeem the offer, the company said.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer.

Starting Monday, all guests who have had a jab can show their valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any participating Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru across the U.S. to receive a free iconic Original Glazed Doughnut - anytime, any day, even every day - through the remainder of 2021.

To qualify for the free doughnut, the guest has to receive at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine. They have to then show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the COVID-19 Vaccine Offer.

However, the American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain noted that a sticker stating the guest have received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify them for this offer. Guests are also not able to redeem the offer on behalf of family and friends.

The doughnut maker also did not disappoint those who have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to various reasons. Such guests can visit the chain on Mondays between March 29 and May 24, 2021 to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get the week off to a good start, which is another promotion running. No purchase necessary.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme has also shown their commitment to the support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines. They will be delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks for these workers and volunteers.

For the Krispy Kreme team members, it is offering up to four hours of paid time off each to help encourage and enable their COVID-19 vaccinations, furthering the safety of team members and guests.

Krispy Kreme is also launching "Be Sweet Weekends," offering guests who purchase any dozen an additional "Be Sweet Dozen" to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday-Sundays, March 27 through May 23.

Last year, Krispy Kreme gave away more than 30 million doughnuts to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, coaches, and graduating seniors to help keep up their spirits. It has also given out free doughnuts on special occasions such as Halloween for wearing a costume, Election Day and most recently on St. Patrick's Day for guests who wore green.

Apart from offering free doughnuts to commemorate National Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme ran a one-day-only "The Mars Doughnut" promotion on February 18, 2021 to commemorate the day NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover made a monumental landing on Mars.

