Krispy Kreme Follows Starbucks, Dunkin' Into Delivery

Coffee and doughnuts will now come to you.

Krispy Kreme has become the latest chain to add delivery to its menu. This follows both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Dunkin' (NASDAQ: DNKN) which have both been expanding their delivery options.

Starbucks, Dunkin', and Krispy Kreme now all offer delivery. Image source: Starbucks.

What is Krispy Kreme doing?

The chain, like Starbucks and Dunkin' has taken a slow approach to adding delivery. It began testing it last year and now plans to partner with Doordash to deliver to locations within a roughly ten-mile radius from most of its 350 or so stores, USA Today reported.

Delivery, which starts on Feb. 29 (Leap Day) will cost $4.99 in most cases. The company plans to kick off delivery by sending dozens of free doughnuts to hospitals on that day in honor of the babies being born.

"Krispy Kreme doughnut delivery is pretty sweet, and so are Leap Day babies. Using 2020's extra day to make the leap to national delivery, while celebrating Leap Day babies, will be a fun moment for our brand and fans," Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena aid in a press release.

Does coffee and doughnut delivery make sense?

Given that Dunkin', Starbucks, and Krispy Kreme are all working with third-party partners that generally charge a delivery fee, it makes little sense to place small orders. Ordering a few dozen doughnuts or a few coffees for you and your coworkers, however, may be more logical.

Delivery has slowly become popular in the coffee space. Its uses may be limited but these three chains have smartly added it without having to take on much in the way of additional costs.

