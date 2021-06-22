Krispy Kreme eyes near $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

June 22 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Inc is looking to raise as much as $640 million through a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, valuing the donut chain at nearly $4 billion.

