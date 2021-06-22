US Markets
DNUT

Krispy Kreme eyes near $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Krispy Kreme Inc is looking to raise as much as $640 million through a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, valuing the donut chain at nearly $4 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2O439R

June 22 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Inc is looking to raise as much as $640 million through a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, valuing the donut chain at nearly $4 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNUT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular