KRISPY KREME Earnings Preview: Recent $DNUT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KRISPY KREME ($DNUT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $423,759,336 and earnings of $0.10 per share.

KRISPY KREME Insider Trading Activity

KRISPY KREME insiders have traded $DNUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KELLY P MCBRIDE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 16,488 shares for an estimated $199,999

KRISPY KREME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of KRISPY KREME stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

