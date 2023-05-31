Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' To Offer Free Donuts On National Doughnut Day

(RTTNews) - National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2 is gearing up for celebrations with free dounuts on offer from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and certain other chains.

Krispy Kreme is offering all guests free doughnuts of choice, while no purchase is necessary. Further, with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts, customers will get $2 Original Glazed dozens.

Among the free doughnuts available on National Doughnut Day are Krispy Kreme's "Fan Favs," which are the four recently returned popular flavors from limited time collections over the past five years. These include Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme's National Doughnut Day offers are available in shop and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S. The $2 Original Glazed Dozen BOGO also is available online for pickup and delivery.

Dunkin' is also offering free classic donut of choice with the purchase of a beverage on the special day. The offer is available both in-store and on the app by ordering ahead.

Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' said, "Friends don't let friends miss out on free donuts. This June, we're rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!"

Yonutz also is reportedly offering a free donut of their choice for the first 10 guests at the top of each hour.

