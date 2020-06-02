Krispy Kreme, Dunkin Donuts Offer Free Doughnuts

(RTTNews) - Doughnut companies Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. and Dunkin Donuts are offering free doughnuts to commemorate the upcoming National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 5.

In a statement, Krispy Kreme said it is extending National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week, with 5 free doughnut days to choose from. The consumers will get any doughnut of choice for free, no purchase necessary, from June 1 through June 5.

The guests can visit participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus on any of the five days and can pick their favorite doughnut variety till the supplies last. The selection includes the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut and Krispy Kreme's Original Filled Doughnut varieties.

In addition, Dunkin Donuts is celebrating National Donut Weekend, by offering a free cinnamon sugar donut to all registered Duck Donuts Rewards members. The offer is redeemable June 5 to 7.

In a tweet, the company said, "This is an official message from the Donut Party. National Donut Day is Friday, June 5th & you can celebrate with a FREE donut with any beverage purchase! Which donut candidate will be getting your vote? Participation may vary. Limited time offer. While supplies last."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.