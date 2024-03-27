Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Soars 39.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) shares ended the last trading session 39.4% higher at $17.35. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Krispy Kreme surged following the announcement of its expanded national partnership with McDonald’s. Customers will soon have the pleasure of enjoying Krispy Kreme doughnuts at their local McDonald’s outlets, with a phased rollout across markets nationwide scheduled for later this year. The countrywide availability of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in participating restaurants is anticipated by the end of 2026.

This doughnut wholesaler and retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $436.46 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Krispy Kreme, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DNUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Krispy Kreme is a member of the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry. One other stock in the same industry, BRC Inc. (BRCC), finished the last trading session 1% higher at $4.17. BRCC has returned 2.2% over the past month.

For BRC INC , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -26% over the past month to -$0.04. This represents a change of +50% from what the company reported a year ago. BRC INC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

