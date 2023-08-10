Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported $408.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.89 million, representing no surprise. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - Hot Light Theater Shops : 228 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 224.

: 228 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 224. Total Global Points of Access : 12872 compared to the 12715.5 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12872 compared to the 12715.5 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - Cookie Shops : 244 versus 247.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 244 versus 247.5 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - DFD Doors : 6320 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6204.5.

: 6320 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6204.5. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada Total : 6858 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6745.

: 6858 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6745. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops : 35 versus 35 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 35 versus 35 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops : 400 compared to the 397 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 400 compared to the 397 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 16 versus 17 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 16 versus 17 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 3219 compared to the 3245.5 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3219 compared to the 3245.5 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- International : $98.33 million versus $100.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $98.33 million versus $100.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Geographic Revenue- Market Development : $43.13 million compared to the $40.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.4% year over year.

: $43.13 million compared to the $40.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- U.S.and Canada: $267.42 million versus $267.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

