Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates (Revised)

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported $450.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $438.69 million, representing a surprise of +2.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops : 229 compared to the 230 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 229 compared to the 230 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total : 2,618 versus 2,578 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,618 versus 2,578 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - DFD Doors : 1,423 compared to the 1,418 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,423 compared to the 1,418 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 30 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 30 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops : 1,038 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,009.

: 1,038 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,009. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops : 125 versus 120 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 125 versus 120 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Total : 4,157 versus 3,948 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,157 versus 3,948 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 3,693 versus 3,482 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,693 versus 3,482 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops : 70 compared to the 67 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 70 compared to the 67 average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- U.S. $296.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $288.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

$296.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $288.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Geographic Revenue- International : $107.05 million versus $106.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.

: $107.05 million versus $106.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Geographic Revenue- Market Development: $47.85 million versus $44.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 13, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

