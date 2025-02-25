Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported revenue of $404.02 million, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -90.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Global Points of Access : 17,557 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,934.

: 17,557 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,934. Hubs, by segment and type - U.S. - Doughnut Factories : 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.

: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops : 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 73.

: 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 73. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors : 9,644 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9,561.

: 9,644 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9,561. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops : 49 versus 45 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 49 versus 45 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops : 519 compared to the 512 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 519 compared to the 512 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 4,583 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,070.

: 4,583 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,070. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops : 108 compared to the 111 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 108 compared to the 111 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops : 1,095 compared to the 1,083 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,095 compared to the 1,083 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- Market Development : $20.52 million versus $25.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change.

: $20.52 million versus $25.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change. Geographic Revenue- International : $138.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.

: $138.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%. Geographic Revenue- U.S. $245.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.