Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $378.99 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Krispy Kreme metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $214.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- International' to come in at $134.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Market Development' at $23.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops' will likely reach 232. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 229 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops' of 71. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors' should come in at 7,910. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,506.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Total' should arrive at 8,358. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,047.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops' reaching 43. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops' stands at 505. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 410.

Analysts forecast 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total' to reach 2,413. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,492 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors' will reach 5,201. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,393.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Total' will reach 5,768. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,855.



Over the past month, Krispy Kreme shares have recorded returns of +14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DNUT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

