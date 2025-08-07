Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q2 Revenue Falls 13%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 in Q2 FY2025 exceeded expectations, swinging from a non-GAAP profit of $0.05 in Q2 FY2024.

GAAP revenue of $379.8 million in Q2 FY2025 slightly exceeded consensus but fell 13.5% year over year amid U.S. segment weakness and major partnership changes.

The company withdrew forward guidance and reported a GAAP net loss of $441.1 million in Q2 FY2025, driven by large impairment charges and the end of its McDonald’s USA partnership.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), a global doughnut retailer known for its Original Glazed doughnuts, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. The most notable headlines were GAAP net loss of $441.1 million in Q2 FY2025, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 in Q2 FY2025 exceeded market expectations, and a 13.5% decline in GAAP revenue in Q2 FY2025 compared to the same quarter last year. GAAP revenue slightly topped analyst forecasts at $379.8 million in Q2 FY2025, $1.1 million above consensus. However, underlying operational performance lagged, with Adjusted EBITDA was $20.1 million in Q2 FY2025, down 63.3% from Q2 FY2024. The quarter showed the impact of a costly end to the McDonald’s USA partnership and significant asset impairments. The company withdrew future guidance, underscoring ongoing uncertainty as it announced a turnaround plan focused on cost reduction, refranchising, and improved efficiency. Overall, the period marked a transitional and challenging phase for the business.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.15) $(0.03) $0.05 (0.20) Revenue $379.8 million $378.7 million $438.8 million (13.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA $20.1 million $54.7 million (63.3 %) Organic Revenue $371.7 million $374.6 million -0.8 % Global Points of Access 18,113 15,853 14.3 %

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Krispy Kreme is globally recognized for its Original Glazed doughnuts, typically distributed through its signature stores, third-party retailers, and digital channels. It operates with a hub and spoke model, where doughnut factory "hubs" supply outlets ("spokes"), such as dedicated shops and retail partners. This approach lets the company efficiently extend fresh doughnut reach across 40 countries, while focusing investment on large-scale production sites instead of many small stores.

The company's most critical strengths are brand loyalty, operational efficiency in producing fresh doughnuts, and its omni-channel customer strategy. Recent business focus has included efforts to expand international franchising, grow digital sales, and introduce new points of access through nearly 18,113 Global Points of Access as of Q2 FY2025. However, performance now depends on restoring U.S. profitability, recasting global partnerships, and executing on a new turnaround plan focused on sustainable revenue and margin recovery.

Quarter Highlights and Developments

The latest quarter reflected significant shifts. GAAP revenue fell to $379.8 million in Q2 FY2025, exceeding the low bar set by consensus but representing a 13.5% drop from the prior year. U.S. GAAP net revenue was hit especially hard, down 20.5% to $230.1 million in Q2 FY2025, with much of that stemming from the completed sale of Insomnia Cookies. Even adjusting for this divestment, core U.S. organic revenue declined by 3.1% in Q2 FY2025.

The most significant event was the termination of the McDonald’s USA distribution agreement, which concluded July 2, 2025. This partnership had allowed Krispy Kreme to deliver doughnuts to nearly 2,400 additional restaurant "doors," temporarily expanding reach but resulting in negative profit pressure and the need for steep cost-cutting. The company cited declining sales momentum and unprofitable economics as key reasons for ending the relationship, and later closed underperforming locations. These actions contributed to a GAAP net loss of $441.1 million in Q2 FY2025, the bulk of which came from $406.9 million in GAAP goodwill and asset impairment charges in Q2 FY2025 tied to the U.S. U.K. and Ireland, and Australia and New Zealand. Management attributed the impairment to lower long-term growth projections and the impact of losing the McDonald’s volume.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) dropped sharply to $20.1 million in Q2 FY2025, down from $54.7 million in Q2 FY2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to just 5.3% in Q2 FY2025, reflecting fixed-cost leverage issues as sales volumes dropped and certain distribution doors proved unprofitable. Amid lower earnings and ongoing investments, net leverage ratio stood at 7.5x as of Q2 FY2025, pointing to higher relative debt costs. The company reported access to $21.3 million in cash and a $222.5 million undrawn credit line as of June 29, 2025.

Key operational details highlighted persistent challenges and some pockets of growth. While Global Points of Access (the number of physical and partner locations selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts) rose 14.3% to 18,113 in Q2 FY2025, much of this came from low-volume or recently exited units. In the U.S. Sales per Hub (U.S.), trailing four quarters, decreased 2.0% in Q2 FY2025 compared to Q2 FY2024, underlining that location count alone was not enough to drive profit gains. In the International segment, International GAAP net revenue increased approximately 6.0% in Q2 FY2025 compared to Q2 FY2024, led by performance in markets like Canada, Japan, and Mexico, but Adjusted EBITDA in that segment fell 15.9% in Q2 FY2025 due to margin pressure in the U.K. and elsewhere.

Notably absent this quarter were mentions of major new product launches or featured seasonal promotions. In past periods, specialty doughnuts or creative flavors played a part in driving demand. The current focus centered on operational discipline and cost management, rather than offensive product innovation or large-scale marketing campaigns.

Looking Ahead and Dividend Status

The company has withdrawn its full-year guidance for both revenue and profits, citing continued market uncertainty and disruption from ending the McDonald’s USA partnership. Leadership expressed intent to "begin recouping profitability in the third quarter" but did not provide concrete financial targets for future periods. Instead, the focus remains on reducing debt, improving efficiency, and refranchising markets like Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, the U.K, and Ireland to strengthen flexibility and returns.

DNUT does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.