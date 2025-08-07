Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported $379.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.41 million, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -275%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Global Points of Access : 18,113 compared to the 18,447 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18,113 compared to the 18,447 average estimate based on two analysts. Hubs, by segment and type - U.S. - Doughnut Factories : 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.

: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops : 68 versus 69 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 68 versus 69 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors : 9,869 versus 10,330 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 9,869 versus 10,330 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Total : 10,176 compared to the 10,638 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10,176 compared to the 10,638 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops : 50 compared to the 49 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 50 compared to the 49 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops : 524 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 521.

: 524 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 521. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 17 versus 18 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17 versus 18 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 4,669 versus 4,744 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,669 versus 4,744 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- U.S. : $230.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $236.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.5%.

: $230.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $236.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.5%. Geographic Revenue- Market Development : $16.91 million versus $23.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.2% change.

: $16.91 million versus $23.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.2% change. Geographic Revenue- International: $132.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $119.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

