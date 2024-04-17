Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Price Target Increased by 6.02% to 17.97

The average one-year price target for Krispy Kreme (NasdaqGS:DNUT) has been revised to 17.97 / share. This is an increase of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 16.95 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.82% from the latest reported closing price of 14.06 / share.

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krispy Kreme. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNUT is 0.36%, a decrease of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 74,673K shares. The put/call ratio of DNUT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bamco holds 9,488K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,222K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 6,978K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares, representing an increase of 61.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 57.65% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 6,895K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 4,540K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 15.64% over the last quarter.

BFGFX - Baron Focused Growth Fund holds 2,895K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises retail stores that sell doughnuts and complementary products. The Company specializes in making doughnuts and other snacks. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts also offers coffee and soft drinks worldwide.

