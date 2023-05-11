Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Krispy Kreme said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023 will receive the payment on August 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=85).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krispy Kreme. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNUT is 0.28%, a decrease of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 62,606K shares. The put/call ratio of DNUT is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krispy Kreme is 16.77. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of 14.99.

The projected annual revenue for Krispy Kreme is 1,715MM, an increase of 12.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 14,301K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,829K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,046K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 2,631K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 2,188K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises retail stores that sell doughnuts and complementary products. The Company specializes in making doughnuts and other snacks. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts also offers coffee and soft drinks worldwide.

