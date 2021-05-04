Krispy Kreme confidentially files for U.S. IPO

May 4 (Reuters) - Donut chain Krispy Kreme said on Tuesday it had confidentially submitted paperwork for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

