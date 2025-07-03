Krispy Kreme CFO Jeremiah Ashukian To Quit, Raphael Duvivier To Be New CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT), Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Jeremiah Ashukian has decided to leave the company to pursue an opportunity with a private company.

Following this, the company has selected Raphael Duvivier, President of International of Krispy Kreme, to be Ashukian's successor.

Prior to Krispy Kreme, Duvivier had held many leadership positions at Opus Investimentos.

Concurrently, Chief Product Officer Alison Holder has been promoted to Chief Brand and Product Officer, who will succeed Chief Growth Officer David Skena.

In the pre-market hours, DNUT is trading at $3.5, up 0.86 percent on the Nasdaq.

