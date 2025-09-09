Markets
Krispy Kreme Celebrates International Chocolate Day With Chocolate Glazed Return

September 09, 2025 — 11:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) is sweetening International Chocolate Day on September 13 by bringing back its fan-favorite Chocolate Original Glazed doughnuts for a limited time. From Thursday through Sunday, guests can enjoy the rarely offered treat, available individually or by the dozen in shops, or through pickup and delivery on Krispy Kreme's app and website.

To make the celebration even better, customers who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive 50 percent off a dozen Chocolate Original Glazed doughnuts the brand's iconic Original Glazed coated in smooth chocolate.

This marks only the second appearance of the chocolate-glazed offering this year, following its World Chocolate Day release in July. "This weekend, chocolate rules no exceptions," said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Krispy Kreme.

