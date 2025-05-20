Markets
DNUT

Krispy Kreme Brings Back Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts For PAC-MAN's 45th Birthday

May 20, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnut from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1. This special release is part of the celebration for PAC-MAN's 45th birthday, honoring the character's love for fruit.

The company said that the customers can get these doughnuts in-store or order them for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app or website at participating locations. To make it even sweeter, fans can buy a dozen Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts for only $5 when purchasing any dozen at regular price, from Friday to Sunday.

On Thursday, May 22, Krispy Kreme will celebrate PAC-MAN's birthday by offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 25 cents when the customers buy any dozen at regular price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.