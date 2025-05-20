Krispy Kreme Brings Back Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts For PAC-MAN's 45th Birthday

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnut from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1. This special release is part of the celebration for PAC-MAN's 45th birthday, honoring the character's love for fruit.

The company said that the customers can get these doughnuts in-store or order them for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app or website at participating locations. To make it even sweeter, fans can buy a dozen Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts for only $5 when purchasing any dozen at regular price, from Friday to Sunday.

On Thursday, May 22, Krispy Kreme will celebrate PAC-MAN's birthday by offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 25 cents when the customers buy any dozen at regular price.

