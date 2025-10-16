Krispy Kreme Announces Return Of 'Scary Sharies' For Two Weekends, Oct 17 Thro 19 And Oct 24 Thro 26

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced Thursday that all guests can enjoy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The return of its popular "Scary Sharies" - two treat-filled weekends, October 17 through 19 and October 24 through 26, was announced halfway to Halloween.

The scary good deal to treat yourself and share with others is available for picking up in-shop, drive-thru or ordering online via the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up or delivery.

Customers ordering at shop can say offer code "Scary Good" and if ordering online and via the app, use code SCARYGOOD, which is limited at one per customer.

To sweeten Halloween season even more, Krispy Kreme also will provide guests two opportunities to enjoy a FREE doughnut. Guests who visit participating U.S. shops in costume on Saturday, Oct. 25 and/or on Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31, will receive a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring Doughnut. No purchase is necessary.

Fans can also continue to enjoy and share Krispy Kreme's Trick or Treat collection that will be available through Halloween, featuring four all-new, scary-good doughnuts: the Candy Bag, Cookies and Skreme House, Jack-O-Lantern, and Spooky Sprinkle. These are all packaged in a special custom Halloween-themed dozen box.

