Krispy Kreme: Thin Profitability Prospects, Fat Debt

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Through its 83-year history, the company has developed a broad consumer base, selling 1.3 billion doughnuts across 30 countries in Fiscal Year 2020.

The company operates an omnichannel business functioning via a network of doughnut locations, partnerships with leading retailers, and a quickly expanding e-Commerce and delivery business.

Management believes that Krispy Kreme has one of the largest and most passionate consumer followings today, exemplified by the over 38 billion total media impressions generated last year. Due to the company's products being enjoyed across all cultures and income levels, Krispy Kreme's total addressable market is quite extended.

Krispy Kreme went public for the second time last summer (it was a public company in the past that was taken private), following its efforts to enhance its access to capital, improve its balance sheet, and potentially expand. Since then, shares have underperformed significantly, lagging the overall market and failing to attract significant investor interest.

In my view, while the company features a fantastic brand value, it remains heavily indebted, and its net income margins are not strong enough to produce satisfactory net income levels. For this reason, I am neutral on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Recent Results

Earlier in November, Krispy Kreme posted its Q3 results, with numbers coming in rather mixed. The company managed to grow revenues 18.1% to $342.8 million. Organic growth, excluding the now fully exited legacy wholesale business, was 14% year-over-year and 22% on a two-year basis.

The company's growth was primarily powered by the performance and expansion of Krispy Kreme’s signature capital-efficient hub and spoke operating model.

Specifically, Global Points of Access, which represent all locations where fresh doughnuts and cookies can be bought, grew 46% year-over-year, allowing customers to access Krispy Kreme in more than 10,000 locations globally.

International sales per hub also expanded 31% in Q3 year-over-year, while U.S. and Canada sales per hub grew 15%. Further, e-commerce represented 17% of global retail sales. Long-term, growing e-commerce sales as a percentage of total sales could help the company's margins improve.

However, for the time being, the company is struggling to produce positive bottom-line margins and bring in meaningful profitability levels. GAAP net loss came in at $3.8 million, while adjusted net income grew by only 7.1% to a meager $12.6 million.

The company features a long-term debt position of $493.6 million, which has hardly declined year-to-date from $497.8 million. Net debt has decreased 40% to $681 million from the end of Q2, but this has only been achieved due to the proceeds from the IPO.

The company seems unable to further reduce net debt with its ongoing performance trajectory, let alone consolidate a stronger balance sheet to pursue growth.

With the stock trading at a forward P/E of 37.8, there is hardly any margin of safety for current investors unless net income growth really ramps up.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Krispy Kreme has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months.

At $16.17, the average Krispy Kreme price target implies 4.12% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

