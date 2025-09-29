Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (BSE:543308) Price Target Increased by 11.72% to 799.80

The average one-year price target for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (BSE:543308) has been revised to ₹ 799.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.72% from the prior estimate of ₹ 715.88 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 638.62 to a high of ₹ 932.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.66% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 674.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543308 is 0.16%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.51% to 12,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,269K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543308 by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,107K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543308 by 1.77% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,908K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543308 by 33.60% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 741K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543308 by 7.51% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 607K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing an increase of 43.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543308 by 75.29% over the last quarter.

