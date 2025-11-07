Markets
VFLO

Krilogy Financial Adds $15 Million Worth of Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ: VFLO): Should Investors Buy Too?

November 07, 2025 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Shares increased by 314,131, with a $14,783,400 net position change including price movement.

  • This trade represented 0.4280% of the fund's reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

  • Krilogy Financial's post-trade VFLO position stands at 1,558,848 shares, valued at $58,784,150.

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) by 314,131 shares, adding $14.8 million worth of shares, according to a November 06, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

Krilogy Financial disclosed a purchase of 314,131 shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF, bringing its total to 1,558,848 shares valued at $58.78 million as of September 30, 2025, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 06, 2025.

The position now represents 2.21% of the fund's reportable assets.

What else to know

Krilogy Financial added to its VFLO position, which now makes up 2.21% of its $2.66 billion reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Krilogy's top holdings after the filing:

  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHG): $106.21 million (4.06% of AUM)
  2. PIMCO Multisector Bond Active ETF (NYSEMKT:PYLD): $87.55 million (3.35% of AUM)
  3. Dimension U.S. Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEMKT:DFAU): $78.81 million (3.02% of AUM)
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHV): $74.20 million (2.84% of AUM)
  5. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $70.74 million (2.71% of AUM)

As of November 5, 2025, VFLO shares were priced at $37.71, up 14% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by four percentage points.

Shares are 2% below their 52-week high.

Company overview

MetricValue
AUM$4.8 billion
Price (as of market close 2025-11-05)$37.71
Dividend yield1.50%
1-year total return13.52%

Company snapshot

Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETFs:

  • Investment strategy targets U.S. large- and mid-cap equities with strong free cash flow characteristics, seeking to replicate the performance of a custom index constructed via a rules-based methodology.
  • Portfolio consists of 50 stocks selected from the S-Network US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) provides investors with exposure to a curated basket of U.S. large- and mid-cap companies selected for superior free cash flow metrics.

The fund seeks to deliver index-like returns while emphasizing financial quality, appealing to investors focused on cash flow efficiency.

Its rules-based approach and transparent structure position it as a differentiated solution within the equity ETF landscape.

Foolish take

At first glance, Krilogy Financial's purchase of the Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) may seem like a big deal to investors. However, it is worth noting that the firm added to 94 of its top 100 holdings during Q3, so this wasn't an all-in bet on the ETF.

That said, VFLO is still Krilogy's seventh-largest position, so the free-cash-flow-focused (FCF) ETF remains an important holding to the firm.

VFLO looks for U.S. large-cap stocks that offer the best combination of high FCF yields and growth rates.

While this sounds like a winning combination, VFLO has slightly underperformed versus the S&P 500 over the last two years, so it is far too early to tell if the ETF has bottled up any investing magic.

Furthermore, VFLO's expense ratio is 0.39%. While this isn't outrageous for an ETF, it is much higher than the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) and its ratio of 0.03%.

Taking this into account, VFLO's dividend yield of 1.4% is higher than VOO's 1.1% and the average P/E ratio of the stocks in VFLO's portfolio is only 16, compared to VOO's 28, so it may offer better exposure to value stocks.

If Krilogy plans to keep dollar-cost averaging into VFLO each quarter, I think it is a sensible holding. However, I think owning individual stocks or a broader index (for non-stock-pickers) may make more sense for individual investors.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.
Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.
Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.
Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.
Rules-based methodology: An investment approach using predetermined, systematic criteria to select and weight portfolio holdings.
Free cash flow: The cash a company generates after accounting for capital expenditures, available for dividends, debt repayment, or reinvestment.
Custom index: A benchmark specifically designed to track the performance of a unique set of securities based on selected criteria.
Large-cap: Companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion.
Mid-cap: Companies with a medium market capitalization, generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.
Reportable assets: Assets disclosed in regulatory filings, often referring to holdings that must be reported to authorities.
Equity: Ownership interest in a company, typically in the form of common or preferred stock.
S-Network US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index: A stock market index tracking 1,000 large- and mid-cap U.S. companies, used as a benchmark for funds.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VFLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.