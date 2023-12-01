KRG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.31, changing hands as high as $21.59 per share. Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.77 per share, with $24.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.63.

