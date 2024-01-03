Kretinsky-led consortium to own 53.7% of Casino capital on completion of restructuring plan

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky will own and control 53.7% of French retailer Casino's CASP.PA share capital, while current shareholders will be massively diluted to around 0.3% of the share capital, Casino said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that according to a report by independent expert Sorgem Evaluation the restructuring plan is fair to current shareholders.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.