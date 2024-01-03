News & Insights

Kretinsky-led consortium to own 53.7% of Casino capital on completion of restructuring plan

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 03, 2024 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by GV De Clercq for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky will own and control 53.7% of French retailer Casino's CASP.PA share capital, while current shareholders will be massively diluted to around 0.3% of the share capital, Casino said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that according to a report by independent expert Sorgem Evaluation the restructuring plan is fair to current shareholders.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.