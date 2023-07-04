Kretinsky, Lacharriere lead 1.35 bln-euro investment plan for Casino - source

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Billionaires Daniel Kretinsky and Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere are leading a proposal to invest 1.35 billion euros worth of new equity into debt-ladden retailer Casino CASP.PA, a source close to the matter said.

The proposal, submitted to Casino on Monday, also includes a plan to convert 500 million worth of secured debt into shares, the source added.

A spokesperson for Fimalac, Ladreit de Lacharriere's holding and investment vehicle in Casino, wasn't immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Marine Strauss)

