GENC

Kretinsky company proposes to subscribe to capital hike at French retailer Casino

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

April 24, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA said that EP Global Commerce a.s, a Czech company controlled by billionaire investor and current Casino shareholder Daniel Kretinsky, had proposed to subscribe to a new capital increase at Casino.

Casino said Kretinsky's EP Global Commerce company was proposing to subscribe to a capital increases worth an aggregate amount of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"At this stage, Casino Group has acknowledged the proposal," said Casino in a statement on Monday.

"If it were to respond positively to this proposal, the implementation of the transactions proposed by EP Global Commerce a.s. could, depending on the financial parameters ultimately agreed between the parties, lead to a change of control of Casino and to a dilution which might be very significant for existing shareholders," added Casino.

