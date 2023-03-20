Kremlin: Turkish gas hub is complex, will take time

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

March 20, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that work to create a gas hub in Turkey was a complex project that would require time to come to fruition.

President Vladimir Putin proposed the idea of a Turkish gas hub - the exact details of which remain unclear - last year as European countries moved to sharply cut their imports of Russian gas in response to Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

