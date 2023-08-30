News & Insights

Kremlin: Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan will soon meet in Russia

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

August 30, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Dmitry Antonov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will "soon" meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The two countries have been preparing a meeting at which they are expected to discuss the collapsed deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations that had allowed Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain. Russia pulled out of the deal last month.

