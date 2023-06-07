News & Insights

Kremlin: Russia’s Putin, Saudi crown prince praise OPEC+ cooperation

June 07, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by Ron Popeski for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised, during a telephone discussion on Wednesday, their cooperation within the context of the OPEC+ oil producers' group, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The topic of ensuring stability on world energy markets was discussed in detail," a Kremlin statement on the Telegram messaging app said.

"Both sides praised cooperation within the framework of Opec+ allowing for the adoption of timely and effective steps to ensure balance between supply and demand for oil."

The statement noted the importance of agreements reached at the group's meeting this week under which Saudi Arabia will make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024.

