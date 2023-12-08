News & Insights

Kremlin: Russia's Putin, Iran's Raisi discussed OPEC+ on Thursday

December 08, 2023 — 04:45 am EST

Written by Dmitry Antonov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi had discussed interaction and cooperation within the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers at their meeting on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two biggest oil exporters, called on Thursday for all OPEC+ members to join an agreement on output cuts for the good of the global economy days after a fractious meeting of the producers' club.

