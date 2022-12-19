Kremlin: Russia still considering response to oil price cap - TASS

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was still considering what measures it would adopt in response to the West's imposition of a $60-a-barrel price cap on Russia's oil exports, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Moscow had originally planned to publish a presidential decree outlining its response - including a possible ban on selling oil to countries that comply with the cap - last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had told reporters.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

