Kremlin: no plans to raise crude oil supply to compensate for fuel export ban

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

September 28, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by Dmitry Antonov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia has not discussed with the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers a possible crude oil supply increase to compensate for Russia's fuel exports ban, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was sticking to its agreements with OPEC+, which is reducing the supply of oil to prop up energy markets.

Asked, if any administrative measures could be applied to Russian companies over the domestic fuel market shortages, Peskov said that there was no need for that, but that "work" with the companies will be carried out.

