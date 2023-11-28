News & Insights

Kremlin: No plan for Putin call with Saudi crown prince before OPEC+ meeting

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

November 28, 2023 — 04:40 am EST

Written by Gleb Stolyarov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there were no plans for contacts between President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman prior to this week's meeting of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked in a telephone briefing if any agreements should be expected following the OPEC+ meeting, and whether any talks were planned between Putin and the Saudi crown prince.

"So far, no phone contacts are planned for this week," he said. "As for OPEC+, as you know, we never announce anything. This is quite delicate work, responsible work. Russia continues contacts with its counterparts in this format."

The meeting was postponed from Nov. 26. OPEC+ sources said this was because of a disagreement over output levels for African producers, although sources have since said the group has moved closer to a compromise on this point.

