News & Insights

Commodities

Kremlin: No final decision yet on Black Sea grain deal

Credit: REUTERS/MEHMET CALISKAN

July 05, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it has not taken a final decision about whether to extend the Black Sea grain deal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no official decision had been announced yet on whether to extend the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain from Ukraine. Russia has consistently said it was pessimistic about the prospects of renewing the agreement beyond July 17 because of obstacles to its own exports of grain and fertiliser. But Peskov said there was still time for the West to fulfil those parts of the deal that concern Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((Lucy.Papachristou@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.