News & Insights

Kremlin: More signs appear of Ukrainian involvement in Nord Stream blasts

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH DEFENCE COMMAND

November 13, 2023 — 04:15 am EST

Written by Dmitry Antonov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, following a Washington Post report that a Ukrainian military officer coordinated the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters in a call that it was "alarming" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has denied that Kyiv was involved in the blasts on the Baltic seabed, was reported to have been unaware of the operation.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.