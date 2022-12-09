Kremlin: Griner-Bout swap not sign of improving U.S.-Russia relations

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that the prisoner exchange deal to swap Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner should not be seen as a step towards improving bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian state news agencies reported.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said relations between the two countries remained in a "sorry state," the TASS news agency reported.

(Reporting by Reuters)

