Kremlin: gas union with Uzbekistan not about political conditions

Adds comments from Putin's adviser

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a proposed gas union including Uzbekistan did not involve imposing "political terms" on the Central Asian nation.

Uzbek Energy Minister Jorabek Mirzamahmudov told Reuters that Uzbekistan had yet to receive the proposal, and that "we will never agree to political conditions in exchange for gas".

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia make up the union. Ushakov said Uzbekistan's prime minister would attend the summit.

"An exchange of views will take place on the setting up of a common gas market," he said.

While Russia is a major natural gas exporter, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan produce roughly as much as they consume. The two countries are connected by a gas pipeline to Russia, and a separate pipeline crosses both on its way to China.

Uzbekistan takes cool line on Russian 'gas union' plan

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.