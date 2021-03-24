US Markets

Kremlin vows sanctions response against Canada - RIA

Contributor
Polina Ivanova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow would respond to Canada's decision to impose what it described as illegal sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow would respond to Canada's decision to impose what it described as illegal sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

Canada imposed sanctions earlier on Wednesday on nine Russian officials over what it said were "gross and systemic violations of human rights in Russia", the Canadian foreign ministry said.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular