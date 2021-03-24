Kremlin vows sanctions response against Canada - RIA

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow would respond to Canada's decision to impose what it described as illegal sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

Canada imposed sanctions earlier on Wednesday on nine Russian officials over what it said were "gross and systemic violations of human rights in Russia", the Canadian foreign ministry said.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

