Kremlin shrugs off latest Western sanctions against Russia

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

February 26, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday shrugged off the latest round of Western sanctions against Moscow, saying that Russia's economy had adapted to restrictions and that those imposing sanctions were hurting themselves with any new measures.

The United States on Friday imposed extensive sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Nothing fundamentally new has been announced, and it is unlikely that anything fundamentally new can be thought up by those who impose these sanctions without harming their own economy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Last week's sanctions targeted Russia's Mir payment system, financial institutions and its military industrial base, sanctions evasion, future energy production and leading tanker group Sovcomflot, as well as other areas.

Sanctions also targeted prison officials the United States says are linked to Navalny's death.

"The Russian economy has demonstrated its resilience," Peskov said. "It has adapted and continues its development."

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
