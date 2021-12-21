Kremlin says Yamal gas pipeline reversal purely commercial

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The reversal of natural gas flow in the Yamal pipeline that starts in Russia and terminates in Germany is a purely commercial move that has nothing to do with politics, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

The move is also unrelated to the pumping of gas into another Russia-Europe pipeline, Nord Stream 2, which is yet to start delivering it to Europe, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Katya Golubkova)

